Murder in plain sight? Nope, just a homeowner really excited about Halloween

A Dallas homeowner has gone all out this Halloween, so much so, his realistic-looking decorations have people calling the police.

Steven Novak’s Dallas home looks like a horrific crime scene with more than 20 gallons of fake blood thrown across his yard, according to the Dallas Observer.

Photos of the house show a lot of gore everywhere you look.

Let’s start with the dummy hanging off the roof, covered in blood with a machete-type knife to the head.

Dallas homeowner's realistic Halloween decorations have people calling the cops (Steven Novak)

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

The gore doesn’t end there. Another dummy lies on the steps leading to the house with its head smashed by a safe and fake blood splattered several feet away.

The decorations feature dummies all over the property with their heads smashed in and splattered blood. So much blood.

Let’s not forget a bucket of skulls floating in fake blood and Novak’s favorite, a wheelbarrow that has tipped over with a fake corpse falling out of trash bags.

Dallas homeowner's realistic Halloween decorations have people calling the cops (Steven Novak)

“I’m most proud of the wheelbarrow tipped over by the street full of Hefty bags, looking like a failed attempt to dispose of the dismembered bodies in the middle of the night.” Novak said to the Dallas Observer. “A kid walked by and asked me what happened to them; I said they ate too many Skittles.”

From the photos, you can see why someone casually going by the house might think this is real and call the authorities.

Novak said he’s been home twice when the police have arrived and his neighbors told him cop cars are in front of the house a lot during the daytime.

Dallas homeowner's realistic Halloween decorations have people calling the cops (Steven Novak)

“I was only home twice to receive them,” Novak said. “They told me they thought it was cool and that they were only there because they were required to reply to complaints from the sergeant.”

And if you thought Novak took it too far, according to him his plans were “way worse on paper.”

We’ll have to wait another year to see what this artist has in store for Halloween 2021.