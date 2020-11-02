72ºF

News

Japan’s floating spaceport to bring space travel to city

Spaceport designed to launch tourists to space for the day

CNN Newsource

Tags: Japan, Space Travel, Astronauts
Japan’s floating spaceport to bring space travel to city
Japan’s floating spaceport to bring space travel to city (Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

A floating spaceport in Japan could bring space travel to the city.

A group of designers and architects are working on a four-story, futuristic spaceport city that floats in Tokyo Bay.

It’s designed to launch tourists on day trips to space where they will be able to see the curvature of the Earth and experience zero gravity.

[TRENDING: COVID-19 closes early voting location | Can you get COVID-19 twice? | Was Jennifer Kesse taken by human traffickers?]

But it is not the first urban spaceport project.

In Houston, the home of NASA’s astronaut program at Johnson Space Center, work is underway to transform a former airport into a commercial spaceport.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.