Japan’s floating spaceport to bring space travel to city

A floating spaceport in Japan could bring space travel to the city.

A group of designers and architects are working on a four-story, futuristic spaceport city that floats in Tokyo Bay.

It’s designed to launch tourists on day trips to space where they will be able to see the curvature of the Earth and experience zero gravity.

[TRENDING: COVID-19 closes early voting location | Can you get COVID-19 twice? | Was Jennifer Kesse taken by human traffickers?]

But it is not the first urban spaceport project.

In Houston, the home of NASA’s astronaut program at Johnson Space Center, work is underway to transform a former airport into a commercial spaceport.