NASA, SpaceX announce date for next crewed launch from Florida’s Space Coast

NASA and SpaceX announced Monday that the launch of its SpaceX Crew-1 mission from Cape Canaveral now has a new target date of Nov. 14 at 7:49 p.m.

The launch was originally slated to take place on Oct. 31 but officials announced earlier this month that it would need to be delayed until mid-November, although no official date was provided until Monday.

NASA said American astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi will catch a ride to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket.

Hopkins, Walker and Noguchi are veteran space explorers. This will be the first spaceflight for Glover, who will pilot the spacecraft with Hopkins as commander.

The American and Japanese astronaut crew will work on science missions while living and working on the orbiting laboratory for six months. They have been training to fly in the SpaceX Dragon spaceship together at the company’s headquarters in California.

The astronauts have named their spacecraft Resilience. The first Crew Dragon to launch humans was named Endeavour by its passengers, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center earlier this year, marking the first human spaceflight from Florida’s coast since 2011.

Managers of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission plan to host a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. to provide more details about the upcoming launch.

