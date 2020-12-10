Walmart, Sam’s selling home COVID-19 test kits online

Walmart is selling an at-home coronavirus test for as little as $99.

The test is only being sold online at Walmart.com or from Sam’s club.

First, you have to take an online health assessment, which will give you a doctor’s order to take the test.

The test kit will then be shipped to your home, where you’ll do your own nasal swab and then send it back.

You’ll receive results via email about 24 to 48 hours after the lab receives your test kit.

The at-home test is not approved by the FDA, but it does have an emergency use authorization.

It’s not recommended to be used if you are experiencing difficulty breathing or have other severe symptoms of COVID-19.

In that case, it’s important to seek emergency medical attention.