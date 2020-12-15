73ºF

News

Florida casts 29 Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump

Senate president tests positive for COVID-19

Associated Press

Tags: Politics, President Donald Trump, Electoral College
Florida's 29 electoral voters cast their ballots for President Trump
Florida's 29 electoral voters cast their ballots for President Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s 29 Electoral College votes were cast for President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Senate chamber on Monday.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee conducted the vote Monday after three electors were named to replace three who couldn’t attend the ceremony. That included Senate President Wilton Simpson.

[TRENDING: First doses of vaccine sent across US | OK if drivers can’t see out rear window? | Pilot killed in Fla. gyroscope crash]

Simpson announced hours before the vote that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump won Florida with 51.2% of the vote in last month’s election. He also carried Florida in 2016.

The names of Florida’s electors are submitted to the governor by each political party. Electors take an oath to support the candidate that wins the state’s popular vote

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.