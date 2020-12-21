Here’s when you could receive your second stimulus check

WASHINGTON – A second stimulus check, this time $600 for most American adults, could be arriving as a late Christmas present for many.

Congress agreed to a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday that includes $600 direct payments to adults who earn up to $75,000 plus an additional $600 for each dependent. The House and Senate are expected to vote on the deal Monday and likely pass the measure.

Along with another round of stimulus checks that are half the amount of the initial $1,200 payments sent in April, the package also includes a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

While much of the timing depends on when the House and Senate pass the deal and how long after that President Donald Trump signs it, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC Monday that he expects the money to start being distributed next week.

“The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week,” Mnuchin said.

Click here to read more on this story from CNBC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.