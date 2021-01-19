Norwegian Cruise Line suspends global sailings through April

The Norwegian Encore cruise ship is docked at the Port of Miami on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Miami, Fla. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Norwegian Cruise Line is again extending all cruise suspensions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise line announced Tuesday all voyages for Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises with sale dates through April 30 will be canceled.

Prior to this announcement, Norwegian had suspended cruises through the end of February.

The company said in a news release it, “continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Guests booked on voyages during this time can contact the cruise line or travel advisor to get more information.

Norwegian officials said the “company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.”