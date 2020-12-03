Carnival Cruise Line cancels cruises through February, delays Mardi Gras debut

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Carnival Cruise Line announced it has canceled sailings from Port Canaveral, Miami and Galveston through February due to the coronavirus.

The company also said it will delay the inaugural sailing of Mardi Gras until April 24. The new ship will sail from Port Canaveral and includes a roller coaster on board.

“As we implement our plans for the resumption of cruising in 2021, we have canceled select itineraries for specific operations including cruises in February in Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.