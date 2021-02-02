Don’t share COVID-19 vaccine card on social media, BBB says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Vaccination record cards are shown before residents are inoculated, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. The government tasked CVS and Walgreens with administering the shots to long-term care locations in nearly every state. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The latest scam has to do with COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share them online.

Vaccination cards have personal information on them like your full name, your birthday and where you got your vaccine.

But it’s not just personal information scammers could be after. They could use your real card to make a phony one.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain.

The BBB warns that it’s only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

If you want to share the momentous occasion online, you can take a photo of your vaccine sticker or take a selfie at the clinic.