People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 might have as many antibodies after one vaccine dose as others who’ve taken both.

A study out Monday is based on 109 people, 41 of whom had been infected.

Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly than those who had recovered from it.

The study is not peer reviewed and it does not prove varying levels of protection.

The CDC says people should get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID-19.