Man with Florida tattooed on his forehead accused of calling 911 to ask for ride home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a big, bold tattoo of Florida in the middle of his forehead repeatedly called 911 to ask for a ride home because he didn’t have money for a taxi, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 22-year-old Matthew Leatham, of Hudson, called 911 at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to ask for a ride home and then cursed at the operator, who offered to give him the non-emergency number for future reference.

[TRENDING: How to get a vaccine in Fla. | Wanted: Man accused of shooting at detective | Cops: Fla. man decapitated hamster]

Ad

Records show a deputy met with Leatham on U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey and he once again said he needed a ride home. When the deputy offered to call him a taxi, he said he didn’t have money to pay for one, according to the report.

Leatham walked away toward his home and called 911 a second time while the deputy was still nearby and once again asked for a ride home, the affidavit said. The deputy saw there was no emergency so Leatham was taken into custody, records show.

Deputies said they found marijuana on Leatham during a search but he claimed he didn’t know what it was.

He’s facing charges of misuse of a 911 system and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Want more news like this? Click here to subscribe to ClickOrlando.com’s Strange Florida newsletter, delivered every Friday.