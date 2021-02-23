Vaccine makers to pledge 240 million doses by end of March

The U.S. could have 240 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March.

Pfizer and Moderna have pledged to have a combined 220 million doses available for shipment.

Johnson & Johnson, which has not yet been authorized by the U.S., has pledged to also have 20 million doses available by the end of March. The company is slated to go before the Food and Drug Administration Friday for emergency use authorization.

The vaccine makers, along with AstraZeneca and Novavax, are on Capitol Hill for hearings on Tuesday. In their prepared remarks, they’ve detailed the number of doses they plan to produce and when.

Both Pfizer and Moderna also said they expect to increase the number of doses they ship.

Pfizer says it will start shipping more than 13 million per week by the middle of March and Moderna plans to ship more than 40 million per month, by April.