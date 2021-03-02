Iceberg bigger than NYC breaks off Antarctica

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

A massive iceberg, bigger than the Big Apple, has broken off of an ice shelf in Antarctica.

The iceberg measures 490 square miles, making it larger than New York City.

It separated from the 150-meter-thick brunt ice shelf on Friday near a British scientific outpost, according to a statement from the British Antarctic Survey.

The research station is closed for the Antarctic winter.

Its 12-person staff left in February.