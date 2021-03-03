COVID-19 cases in US nursing homes down more than 80%, study says

A new report states the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes have dropped significantly.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represents 14,000 facilities, says cases in nursing homes have dropped to their lowest level since the government started tracking weekly COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.
According to the report, nursing homes have seen an 82% drop in new cases when compared to last year’s peak.