COVID-19 cases in US nursing homes down more than 80%, study says

CNN Newsource

Marianne Duncan works in the rehab room Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, Ala. Coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care centers over the past few weeks, offering a glimmer of hope that studies and health officials link to various factors, including the start of vaccinations, the easing of a post-holiday virus surge and better prevention. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A new report states the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes have dropped significantly.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represents 14,000 facilities, says cases in nursing homes have dropped to their lowest level since the government started tracking weekly COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.

According to the report, nursing homes have seen an 82% drop in new cases when compared to last year’s peak.

