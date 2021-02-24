Those who wear glasses less likely to get COVID, study says

Can wearing glasses protect against COVID-19? A news study suggests the answer is yes.

The study, out of India, found people who wear glasses are three times less likely to get the virus because they’re less likely to touch their eyes, WABC-TV reported.

The study, conducted last summer in Kanpur Dehat, involved 304 patients, ages 10 to 80.

Researchers noted that COVID-19 infection through the eyes is extremely rare, but they said that droplets from the virus can easily go from the eyes to one’s nose or mouth, WABC-TV reported.

A previous study conducted in China found 5% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 wore glasses, while about 30% of the population wears glasses.