Man breeds smiling emoji snake, sells for $6,000

How cool is this?

A selective python breeder accidentally bred this super unique ball python.

It looks like it has the smiling emoji on its back, three of them.

Justin Kobylka has been breeding snakes for almost two decades.

He was actually trying to achieve just the bright golden yellow and white color combination when this snake hatched.

Man breeds smiling emoji snake (Credit: Justin Kobylka) (Justin Kobylka)

Kobylka says one in every 20 animals can have a smiley face on it, but he’s never seen one with three.

The patterns occur naturally from recessive mutations.

He calls it an emoji ball python.

The rare snake sold for about $6,000.