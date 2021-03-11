Grandmother gets doctor’s prescription to ‘hug granddaughter’ after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

A grandma in New York was given a prescription to hug her granddaughter after getting the second COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor made the prescription for Evelyn Shaw saying, “You are allowed to hug your granddaughter.”

It was Shaw’s first hug in a year.

The tender moment was recorded on video.

The granddaughter said she arranged the whole thing with the doctor, even sealing the prescription in an envelope.