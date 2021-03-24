Southwest Airlines resumes normal boarding policy

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this May 24, 2020, file photo, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant prepares a plane bound for Orlando, Fla. for takeoff at Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, Mo. About 40,000 workers in the airline industry are facing layoffs on Thursday, Oct. 1, unless Congress comes up with another aid package. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Scrapping its coronavirus pandemic policy of boarding passengers in smaller groups, Southwest Airlines has resumed its traditional boarding procedures.

The nation’s largest domestic carrier, which doesn’t assign seats, began boarding passengers in groups of 30 on March 15.

It had been boarding passengers in groups of ten since it unveiled its “Southwest Promise” health and safety protocols last May.

[TRENDING: Missing Fla. woman found naked in storm drain | That’s not lint: Family finds snake in dryer | So Florida: Gator swims with shark]

Ad

A company spokesperson says Southwest customers are familiar with the airline’s standard boarding style and expect the normal boarding process as they start flying again.

Southwest is not the first airline to revert to pre-pandemic boarding procedures.

In early March, JetBlue stopped boarding passengers from back to front and resumed its traditional boarding procedures by groups.

United and Delta still have pandemic boarding policies in place.

American Airlines never changed its boarding procedures.

Travel is now showing strong signs of life as more Americans are vaccinated and coronavirus case count trends improve in many areas of the country.

U.S. airport passenger counts have topped 1 million a day for 12 consecutive days.