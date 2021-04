(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Nikki Fried talks about new legislation on Monday in Hialeah to target gas pump skimmers in Florida.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will discuss legislation aimed at cutting down on skimmers at gas station pumps during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Fried will be speaking from a RaceTrac at 3 p.m.

She will also oversee a gas pump skimmer inspection conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.