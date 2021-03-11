Investigators find 3 credit card skimmers at gas stations in Brevard County

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said he spotted three hidden credit card skimmers at gas stations in Brevard County on Wednesday.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Wayne Ivey said three hidden credit card skimmers were found at gas stations in Brevard County on Wednesday.

This was part of a “credit card skimmer sweep” that involved agents from the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Secret Service and the Florida Depart of Agriculture.

Ivey said the sweep prevented thousands of people from becoming victims to credit card fraud.

Investigators said the best way to protect yourself from skimming devices is to pay with cash or with a credit card inside the store.

Members of the sheriff’s offices Economic Crimes Unit have said most skimmers seem to turn up at older pumps because the older technology is easier with which to tamper.

The sheriff’s office said criminals will sometimes use Bluetooth technology so a thief doesn’t have to get out of his car to collect the stolen credit card data. It transmits wirelessly to a collection device just by getting close to it.

Investigators said there is no way to tell from the outside if there is a skimmer inside a gas pump.