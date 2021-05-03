Fishy situation: Thousands of koi mysteriously drop dead in Florida neighborhood

Thousands of fish turning up dead in same Coconut Grove neighborhood

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Thousands of pricy koi fish have mysteriously turned up dead during the past couple weeks at several homes in a South Florida neighborhood.

The impacted homeowners in Coconut Grove are devastated and heart broken, News 6 partner Local 10 News reports.

The scary thing is that the issue has been repeating itself at different homes in Coconut Grove during the past several weeks and everyone wants to know why.

[TRENDING: Video shows 6-year-old getting paddled in school | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Ad

Lee Marks and his family were very upset to find that the koi and other exotic fish that lived in their pond turned up dead Saturday morning.

“All these beautiful koi fish and other fish just dead,” he said. “It’s just awful. It’s horrible.”

Now Marks, like many others, wants to find out the reason

“They just all don’t die at once like that,” he said.

Ad