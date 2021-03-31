Here’s when you can fish license free in Florida

Flounder fishing in the creeks of Northeastern Florida

Floridians and visitors will be able to fish without license in the Sunshine State during five periods of time in 2021.

The first license-free freshwater fishing dates fall next week on April 6 and 7, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.

[TRENDING: Gaetz investigated over relationship | Disney paying workers who get vaccine | Dozens get COVID after vaccine shots]

“License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don’t yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license,” FWC said on its website.

Ad

The full schedule is as follows according to the FWC website:

April 6-7: License-free freshwater fishing

June 12-13: License-free freshwater and saltwater fishing

Sept. 4: License-free saltwater fishing

Nov. 27: License-free saltwater fishing

These license-free fishing days apply to residents and non-residents.

All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply on the license-free fishing day.

For more information, click here.