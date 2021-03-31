Here’s when you can fish license free in Florida

Floridians and visitors will be able to fish without license in the Sunshine State during five periods of time in 2021.
The first license-free freshwater fishing dates fall next week on April 6 and 7, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.
“License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don’t yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license,” FWC said on its website.
The full schedule is as follows according to the FWC website:
- April 6-7: License-free freshwater fishing
- June 12-13: License-free freshwater and saltwater fishing
- Sept. 4: License-free saltwater fishing
- Nov. 27: License-free saltwater fishing
These license-free fishing days apply to residents and non-residents.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply on the license-free fishing day.
