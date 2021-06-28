Better Business Bureau warns against fraudulent fundraising campaigns in wake of Surfside collapse

Leo Soto, who created this memorial with grocery stores donating flowers and candles, pauses in front of photos of some of the missing people that he put on a fence, near the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Better Business Bureau is warning against fraudulent fundraising in the wake of the Surfside building collapse in South Florida.

The organization is advising people who wish to donate to seek established charities that meet its standards for charity accountability.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

For those who would rather support a crowdfunding campaign, the bureau says you can tell a lot by the posting. It advises reading the words carefully and making sure the funds will be used for specific purposes.

Ad

The organization also says photos are often used without permission, so don’t assume money will benefit whoever is pictured in the listing.

According to the BBB, if you don’t personally know whoever is coordinating the crowdfunding effort, the next best thing is to find one that is working with an established charity.