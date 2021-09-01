Fact check: No, the U.S. did not leave service dogs in Afghanistan

In this Aug. 30, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepares to receive soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Afghanistan. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP)

A photo making the rounds on social media has sparked false claims that the U.S. left military service dogs in Kabul amid the military pullout, WSLS reported.

The post was fueled by reports published by Fox News and TMZ that claimed a nonprofit was working to evacuate dozens of military dogs from Afghanistan in the final days before the U.S. was set to leave the country.

UPDATE: Kabul Airfield. Working on getting working dogs out. Whatever mess you think Kabul is... it's worse!https://t.co/3vaYMaMAyd

@veteransheepdogsofamerica.org pic.twitter.com/tLEFICE8eK — Veteran Sheepdogs of America (@VetSheepdogsUS) August 29, 2021

The photo showed dogs in crates in front of a helicopter, and the American Humane Society even released a statement criticizing the Biden administration for the decision.

However, John Kirby, the Pentagon’s press secretary, released the following statement on Tuesday in an effort to put the rumors to bed.

To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs. Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 31, 2021

Long story short, the dogs and the photo are both real but were posted out of context and used in a misleading way.