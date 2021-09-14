Taco Bell testing monthly subscription service

The Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a best seller for Taco Bell.

Forget Taco Tuesdays. How about tacos every day? Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

It works like this. Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for what’s called a Taco Lover’s Pass.

That lets them get one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

It may sound odd, but Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

No word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.