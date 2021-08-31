Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Universal hosting Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage job fair

Base pay for new employees starts at $15 per hour

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Halloween Horror Nights Icons displayed for upcoming 2021 event
Halloween Horror Nights Icons displayed for upcoming 2021 event (McReynolds)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is set to host a job fair to fill food and beverage openings ahead of its popular Halloween Horror Nights event.

The job fair is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is being held at Universal’s human resources office, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza in Orlando.

The base rate for all Universal employees is now $15 per hour, according to the company’s website, with culinary positions having rates of $15.50 to $18.50 per hour depending on the position.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal work is available, Universal said in a news release. The company did not say how many positions are available.

Applications can be filled out online here.

This is the 30th year for Halloween Horror Nights. The company released details about its food and beverage offerings for the event, which can be found here.

