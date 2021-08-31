Universal hosting Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage job fair

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is set to host a job fair to fill food and beverage openings ahead of its popular Halloween Horror Nights event.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The job fair is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is being held at Universal’s human resources office, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza in Orlando.

The base rate for all Universal employees is now $15 per hour, according to the company’s website, with culinary positions having rates of $15.50 to $18.50 per hour depending on the position.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal work is available, Universal said in a news release. The company did not say how many positions are available.

Applications can be filled out online here.

Ad

[TRENDING: Man killed by gator in Ida floodwaters | Fla. officers shoot, kill woman | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

This is the 30th year for Halloween Horror Nights. The company released details about its food and beverage offerings for the event, which can be found here.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.