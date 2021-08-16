Disney unveils new wheelchair Halloween costumes

Disney is unveiling new costumes and role-play wheelchair cover sets for kids and adults.

The company says these adaptive features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and is wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”