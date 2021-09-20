Here are the best days to view the harvest moon

You may want to take a look up to the sky before going to bed Monday night.

The harvest moon -- the full moon closest to our autumn equinox -- will make its debut.

According to NASA, during the few days surrounding the harvest moon’s appearance, the moonrise will occur within just 25 to 30 minutes across the northern United States and only 10 to 20 minutes in Northern Canada and Europe.

According to EarthSky, it’s the location of the moon near the horizon that causes the harvest moon to appear big and orange in color.

The “hunter’s moon” usually arrives in October, after the harvest moon.