Samuel Adams’ new beer is illegal in 15 states. Here’s why

Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited-edition beer that many won’t be able to buy.

It will be so potent that it will be illegal to sell in more than a dozen states.

As you may know, the beer company releases a new version of its Utopias brand every couple of years. But this year’s won’t be sold in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of typical U.S. brews.

The company says it’s only making around 13,000 bottles.

For those who will be able to buy it, it will cost you $240 for a 25-ounce bottle.

It will be available for purchase Oct. 11.