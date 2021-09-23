Attention parents: Boppy loungers recalled following infant deaths

More than 3 million Boppy Newborn Loungers recalled

Parents, listen up.

A major recall is underway for three types of baby pillows from the Boppy company.

Eight infants died from suffocation between December 2015 and June 2020.

Boppy and the Consumer Product Safety Commission gave details about the recall Thursday.

In total, the recall covers roughly 3.3 million baby loungers,

The specific products are the Boppy original newborn loungers, Boppy preferred newborn loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy newborn loungers.

They were sold from January 2004 to September 2021.

Consumers should immediately stop using them and reach out to the Boppy company for a refund.

The company says it didn’t market the loungers for sleeping and included warnings against unsupervised use.