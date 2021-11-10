COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in Florida

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 ticked up slightly in data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed 1,608 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,594 on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units remained the same --- at 355.

After a surge in cases this summer because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, Florida saw steady decreases in hospitalizations in September, October and early November.

As a comparison, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1.