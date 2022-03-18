Need a pep talk? Elementary students begin free hotline to share words of encouragement

It’s a school project that is sure to put a smile on your face.

West Side Elementary students in California and two of their teachers created a public hotline called “PepToc” with the goal of spreading joy during difficult times, according to WJXT.

PepToc is a hotline featuring pre-recorded words of encouragement and life advice from a small K-6 school in rural Healdsburg.

If you are feeling down, or really need a smile or laugh, all you have to do is pick up your phone and call 707-998-8410 -- a free number on the west coast. Callers will have the option of listening in English and Spanish.

When someone calls the hotline, they will hear: “If you’re feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press one. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press two. If you need a pep talk from kindergarteners, press three. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press four.”

When you choose a number you will be flooded with advice, suggestions, love and more. Some of our favorite tips were: “If you’re nervous, go get your wallet and spend it on ice cream and shoes.” or “If you’re frustrated, you can always go to your bedroom, punch a pillow or cry on it and just go scream outside.”

These students truly have wisdom beyond their years and it will have you laughing -- and possibly crying with happiness.

PepToc was put together by teachers Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss. The school project went viral -- and Martin said they are getting 11,000 calls an hour.

If you want to listen in on the kids’ positive messages or joyful giggles, dial 707-998-8410 or 707-8PEPTOC (707-873-7862). You can also click here to donate and for more information.