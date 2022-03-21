Mike Tyson’s latest cannabis edibles shaped like ear

Mike Tyson’s latest cannabis edible has a tongue-in-cheek reference to another body part.

The legendary boxer’s gummy products, Mike Bites, come in the shape of an ear.

That’s a joking reference to Tyson’s infamous 1997 heavyweight championship match against Evander Holyfield. At one point in that fight, Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson was disqualified immediately afterward, and that moment became one of the more bizarre moments in boxing history.

In reference to his new edibles, Tyson tweeted: “These ears actually taste good!”

As for Tyson and Holyfield, they’ve long reconciled since the “bite fight.”

In 2014, when Holyfield made it into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Tyson gave the induction speech.