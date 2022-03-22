Tesla driver who performs ‘dangerous stunt’ identified by tips, police say

Los Angeles authorities were looking for the person who crashed a rented Tesla and fled the scene.

Police said they are no longer asking for the public’s assistance for information after receiving many tips that the stunt was performed by @Dominykasor on TikTok.

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous stunt” that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and a couple of trash cans.

The driver then abandoned the 2018 S-BLM.

A video of the incident was shared by police on YouTube.

Police say even though they’ve received dozens of tips and no longer need the public’s help, the driver remains at large.