Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 1-year-old boy

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching Sunday evening for a missing 1-year-old boy south of Crescent City, according to WJXT in Jacksonville.

The child, who answers to Jose, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt. The child only knows Spanish as a language.

Shortly after he went missing, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert.

The sheriff’s office said it is on the scene in the 2900 Block of US Highway 17 South just north of the Volusia County line and using bloodhound tracking teams and aviation assets are actively searching for the child.

No Amber Alert has been issued at this time as Amber Alerts can only be issued in cases of abduction and at this time there is no evidence to suggest any criminal activity, the sheriff’s office said.