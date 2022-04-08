Betty White’s possessions go up for auction

Fans of the late great Betty White will have a chance to own a memento from her career as the first lady of television.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Fans of the late great Betty White will have a chance to own a memento from her career as the first lady of television.

Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills is putting 1,500 of her treasured possessions on the auction block this fall.

That includes everything from her awards show gowns to her jewelry, home furnishings and even her “Golden Girls” director’s chair.

The collection includes certificates for her 21 Emmy nominations, as well as rare photos of her personal life and work on behalf of animal rights.

With all the memorabilia that’s involved in an eight-decade career in entertainment, the auction is set to take three days.

It runs Sept. 23-25 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, but fans will also be able to make their bids remotely online.