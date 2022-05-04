You go, Florida woman! 100th birthday celebration includes skydiving

SEBASTIAN, Fla. – If it’s safe to assume that most people celebrate their birthdays on solid ground, the same could likely be said for the lucky few who make it to their centennial.

Earlier this week, however, a Sebastian woman set those expectations aside and celebrated her 100th birthday by jumping out of a plane.

Raymonde Sullivan, after allegedly having always told her friends that she would go skydiving if she made it to 100 years old, kept her promise on Monday, tandem skydiving at Skydive Sebastian.

Though thrilling, Sullivan’s jump could be chalked up to yet another day in a long life of bravery. Originally from England, Sullivan served in the Royal Army Medical Corps during World War II, where she treated injured soldiers.

Still, while Sullivan said she enjoyed the experience, she said she doesn’t think she would do it again.

