Mid-90s expected in Central Florida before weekend

It's gonna feel like summer out there.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect more afternoon sea breeze storms in Central Florida as high temperatures heat up in the 90s for the next several days.

Orlando will reach a high of 91 on Wednesday and a high of 94 by Friday. The average high in Orlando on this date is 87 degrees. The record high is 98, set in 1915.

Highs will be near 90 for Mother’s Day weekend.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Wednesday and a 20% coverage of rain on Thursday.

By Mother’s Day, we will see a 30% coverage of rain.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 2.19 inches since the first of the year.