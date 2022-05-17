New Walmart program to turn college grads to managers, promises $200K salary

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, a Walmart logo forms part of a sign outside a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart Inc. will no longer be selling cigarettes in some U.S. stores, a complicated move since tobacco is a money driver for many retailers. The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said the removal is on a store-by-store decision based on the business and particular market. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

For a job that pays upwards of $200,000 a year, would you believe it if that company was Walmart?

Walmart said it is trying out a new program called “College 2 Career.”

[TRENDING: By the numbers: Here’s what it costs to live in Central Florida | Identity thief uses fraudulent deed to take Orange County man’s property | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

About 1,000 current Walmart workers who are recent college grads, or soon-to-be grads, can get a little extra classroom training along with hands-on experience and mentoring.

Ad

The top performers will then get a newly created store management position called Emerging Coach with starting pay of $65,000 a year and will earn about $200,000 a year within two years.

It’s a tight job market right now and this is just one of the ways Walmart is trying to recruit and hold on to workers.

The company also just raised its pay for long-haul truck drivers and has offered to cover 100% of college tuition for its workforce.