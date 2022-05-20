Actor who played red ‘Power Ranger’ indicted for loan fraud

The actor best known for playing the red “Power Ranger” has been arrested and indicted for wire fraud.

Jason Geiger, who also goes by Austin St. John, has pled not guilty to a single count.

It’s for his alleged role in a COVID-relief fund scheme. Eighteen others are named in the federal indictment.

They’re accused of registering and using fake, non-operational businesses or existing businesses so they could submit PPP loan applications.

It states that Geiger received a loan of about $225,000 for a business titled, “St. John Enterprises.”

The indictment said the defendants spent the money they received through the loan on personal items including jewelry and vehicles.

Geiger has a scheduled detention hearing on Tuesday.

His attorney said in a statement that Geiger intends to defend himself against the allegation.