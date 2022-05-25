Hyundai recalls 239,000 vehicles due to exploding seat belt

Hyundai owners, listen up.

Hyundai has expanded a recall for some of its Elantra and Accent sedans due to a mechanical concern.

The automaker says the pre-tensioners, the devices that lock seatbelt retractors, can explode during a crash.

Hyundai says it’s aware of three incidents where this occurred.

The original recall was in effect for just a few hundred cars but it’s now in effect for about 239,000 Hyundai Accents from 2019 through 2022 and Elantras from 2021 through 2023.

Officials say they now believe a flaw in the design of the pre-tensioners is to blame.

The company is reaching out to the owners of affected vehicles so that the parts can be replaced.