Working from home played part in home price jump, new study says

The “great reshuffling” has been a huge reason why home prices have been skyrocketing.

New research shows that home prices jumped 23.8% during the pandemic and that 15% of that growth was due to remote work.

Many people turned to warmer climates around the Sun Belt, a move that was a significant driver in prices.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, the median single-family home in Austin, Texas, grew by 26%. Phoenix was also up by 26% and Boise, Idaho, climbed 24%.

This “great reshuffling” has created a nationwide demand for housing as more and more people work from home and get the choice about where they want to live.