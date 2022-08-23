Drought conditions in Texas uncover 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks

The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history. Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park. (Paul Baker/Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park via Storyful)

The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history.

Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park.

A park official said these tracks likely came from an Acrocanthosaurus, that weighed seven tons and reached 15 feet tall.

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.

Park officials said that is a good thing because the water helps protect the prints from natural weathering and erosion.

