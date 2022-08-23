88º

Immersive dinosaur experience coming to Kissimmee this weekend

Show runs from Aug. 26-28

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Jurassic Jungle LIVE

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready for an immersive dinosaur experience coming to Kissimmee.

Jurassic Jungle Live will be delighting audience members with the “largest touring dinosaur show in the U.S.” between Aug. 26-28 at the Kissimmee Civic Center.

During the show there will be mind-blowing effects, professional puppeteers and some of the most realistic dinosaurs on display during the 55-minute production, according to its website.

The show centers around a team of conservationists who try to help dinosaurs from an evil professor. Throughout the show, 11 dinosaurs will be introduced.

Tickets range in price from $19.99 to $59.99. Click here to learn more.

