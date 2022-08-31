Big discounts expected this holiday shopping season

(Darron Cummings, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

You can expect to find more discounts this year than in previous holiday shopping seasons.

Executives at Best Buy, Ulta, Gap and other top chains have said in recent weeks they are expecting a shopping season packed with discounts.

Walmart said Tuesday it was offering more “rollbacks,” or temporary price reductions on items, than in previous years and a wider array of toys for less than $50 and $25.

In addition to toys, shoppers will likely find discounts on clothing, TVs, beauty products, sporting goods and other items.

Other companies are also ramping up promotions to offer incentives to inflation-strained shoppers who might otherwise be priced out of holiday gifts.

But it’s unclear whether holiday discounts will be compelling enough to spur inflation-conscious shoppers to buy.

