WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Ft. Myers

Ft. MYERS, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a flea market in Ft. Myers.

The governor will speak at 1:15 p.m., according to a news release.

DeSantis will be joined at the event by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and Air Force Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the conference live at the top of this story when it begins.

