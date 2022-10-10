Here’s how to keep your iPhone 14 from calling 911 on roller coasters

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022. Apple Inc. will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, the company said on Monday, as it seeks to curb its production in China. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters.

Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island amusement park.

They’ve received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphone went on sale in September.

Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.

The same crash detection technology is also featured on the Apple Watch 8.

The fix is simple: Put the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 on airplane mode before boarding a roller coaster.

