Drawing nears for $1.2B Powerball jackpot, nation’s 4th largest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Despite how the Halloween night Powerball drawing found some winners here and there, the now $1.2 billion jackpot looms into another month and, Wednesday night, another drawing.

Monday’s numbers were: white 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. Lesser prizes totaled $59.5 million Monday, and at least one winner in Florida matched all five white balls to score a $2 million prize after a Power Play bonus, according to Powerball.

The $1.2 billion jackpot is Powerball’s second largest, and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, according to a news release. Unless the eventual winner chooses to have their spoils divided into 29 annual payments, they would otherwise have to go with the cash option, now at an estimated $596.7 million.

The odds for actually being that person, a jackpot winner of this scale, are more than slim. Even with 45 states playing, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, nobody has won the big prize since Aug. 3.

According to Bookies.com, among other astronomical comparisons made, you’re about 281 times more likely to be able to flip a coin and get one side 20 times in a row than you are to wake up Thursday as a Powerball jackpot winner. It’s a modest comparison, but one of few to be made against the jackpot’s one in 292,201,338 odds.

We figured it was more realistic than some other statistics you may have seen, such as winning an Olympic medal (662,000-to-one) or becoming a U.S. astronaut (7.697 million to one).

Powerball’s biggest prize was a $1.586 billion jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016, one of whom bought theirs at a Publix in Melbourne Beach.

The next drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

