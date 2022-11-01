💰TELL US: What would you do with the $1.2B Powerball prize?

While the odds aren’t quite in our favor, at 1 in 292.2 million, it’s still fun to dream about what we’d do with the cash.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot rolls over after the Halloween drawing failed to bring in any winners that matched all six numbers.

There have now been 38 consecutive draws without a Powerball winner, bringing the jackpot to an estimated $1.2 billion. Keep in mind, winners who choose to receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years will get the big money. Most opt for the cash out option which is an estimated $596 million. (That’s a large chunk of change!)

While the odds aren't quite in our favor, at 1 in 292.2 million, it's still fun to dream about what we'd do with the cash.