No winner again: Powerball jackpot rises to $800M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot is on the rise again, after another rollover.

Lottery officials said no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $700 million drawing.

In case you won a smaller prize, here are Wednesday’s winning numbers: 19, 36, 37, 46, 56, and the Powerball was 24.

Saturday night’s jackpot will be worth an estimated $800 million, according to lottery officials.

The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.

